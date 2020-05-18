Alison Hammond has kitchen disaster while on This Morning 

Alison Hammond had a kitchen nightmare while hosting her own miniseries on the This Morning app called At Home with Hammond. Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield announced the exciting news about Alison's new show and showed a clip of her accidentally knocking her pan onto the floor while doing a celebratory dance, taking her half-cooked pancakes with it.

WATCH: Alison Hammond in kitchen disaster

Holly and Phil giggled as Alison can be heard saying: "Let's just leave that there, oh my gosh! I just dropped them everywhere. I just dropped pancakes literally everywhere. I'll clear that later." Viewers were already delighted by the show, with one writing: "Absolutely brilliant! So funny!" Another added: "Free entertainment living with this beautiful lady, would be happy to be in lockdown with you, would be so much fun [with] plenty of delicious food. What more could you want?"

Of course, Alison isn't the only person to have had a kitchen nightmare while on the breakfast show, as John Torode recently set fire to a tea towel while attempting to show Holly and Phillip how to make McMuffins. In the video, John is distracted while talking to the camera as his towel catches alight on the stove, causing Phillip to shout to get his attention. John later spoke about the incident to HELLO! during a live chat, telling Gaby Roslin: "It was a silly mistake, I knew what I was doing, thankfully, but do stay calm if there is a fire. It's really important you don't panic, and I knew what to do, I've been a chef all my life so, I've been in situations where it's gone a bit wrong before but thank you for asking, everything was fine. Wasn't burnt, wasn't hurt."

