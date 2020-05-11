Alison Hammond took to TikTok to reveal her dramatic garden makeover this weekend, before giving Holly Willloughby and Phillip Schofield an all-access tour on This Morning. She shared the TikTok video including both before and after clips on Instagram, and captioned the post: "Lockdown makeover, I've worked my butt off on this. I think I've smashed it out of the park. My garden feels like Cinderella."

The before clip showed what seemed to be two pits of mud and concrete with appliances and furniture covered in tarpaulin, and buckets of paint lying around. Once her work was complete, Alison was left with two areas of perfectly preened lawn, two large potted plant trees, glossy black furniture and, of course, her hot tub ready for use. As she gave Holly and Phillip a look on This Morning, the presenters were left speechless by what she had done. "I can't believe you did that yourself," said Holly. Alison replied, "Yes, I did it all myself. I designed it and I love it."

Alison gave Holly and Phil a tour of her garden, including 'Hammondville' area

Over on Instagram, followers were equally impressed. One commented, "Omg wow Ali! Your new name is Alison Titchmarsh! Looks fab!" Another added, "Wow looks so amazing!", and plenty of others were keen to find out where Alison had bought her palm trees and artificial lawn from because, let's face it, who wouldn’t want a garden like Alison's?

Alison recently moved into a new home in Birmingham where she is currently isolating during the coronavirus pandemic, and previously gave viewers of This Morning a snapshot tour of the inside as she asked for advice from interior designer Kelly Hoppen. She has an open-plan living and kitchen area, with a leather maroon sofa and a small white dining table with teal blue suede chairs. On the walls, Alison has several framed photos and art work including motivational quotes. She has also given the room a personal touch with string lights that hang around her television awards on one wall, and another light up wall sign. She has a large mirror hanging above her dining table.

