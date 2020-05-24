Holly Willoughby shares emotional tribute to lookalike mum for special reason The This Morning presenter is very close to her family

Holly Willoughby shared a heartfelt message to her mum on Instagram on Sunday evening in honour of the older woman's birthday. The This Morning presenter posted a photo to Instagram which showed her and her mum before the lockdown. With their matching smiles, blonde hair, and good looks, the snap shows a clear resemblance between the pair, and anyone missing a family member at the moment is sure to relate to Holly's emotional caption!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield stunned at Kelly Brook's home

The 39-year-old wrote: "Happy birthday to my beautiful mumma... miss you so so much... can’t wait to cuddle you again... love you," adding a red heart emoji. Her followers were quick to empathise, commenting: "Happy birthday to your beautiful mum, such a shame she can’t see you today!! Xxx," "I hear that. I want to cuddle so badly my daughter who’s having a baby in August. We are so close this is killing us," and: "Awww this is a beautiful photo, I hope she had a great day..."

MORE: Holly Willoughby reveals her worst home hair dye disaster – and we can relate!

Holly and her mum could almost be twins!

Another fan, meanwhile, revealed that she was in a similar situation, writing: "Me and your mum share birthdays! It was so hard today haven’t seen my mum since March and not being able to give her a cuddle was so emotional afterwards!! Definitely made me appreciate things a lot more." Holly is a proud mum herself and shares three children with her TV producer husband Dan Baldwin: Harry, 11, Belle, 9, and Chester, 5.

RELATED: Inside Holly Willoughby's stunning London house where she is isolating with her family

The star has kept busy over the last couple of months as she's continued to go to her job alongside co-host Phillip Schofield as well as trying to home-school her children. The pretty blonde has kept her family entertained with a range of activities during the pandemic, ranging from gardening to making cakes. One thing she hasn't been able to do is to allow them to spend time with her extended family, but hopefully it won't be too much longer before she can hug her mum again…

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.