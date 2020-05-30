Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams sent his social media into overdrive back in November after he shared a rare snap of his sister and mum alongside none other than Robbie Williams. The TV star was joined by his family backstage when he appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show; at the time, he took to Instagram to share a photo - and fans were thrilled! Beneath the snap - in which David, his mum and his sister cosied up to Robbie - David added the hilarious caption: "My mum and sister wanted a picture with @robbiewilliams and someone had to ruin it."

Needless to say, fans flocked to the comment section to express their delight. One wrote: "Your family all have the same gorgeous smile," and another added: "Wonderful. Your mum is adorable." A third pointed out just how alike David's sister and mum looked, commenting: "Your sister really looks like your mum!"

David shared the snap on Instagram

On the show, David opened up about his comedy career and his recent reconciliation with Matt Lucas. The pair worked together for many years and are behind the hit comedy series Little Britain, however first fell out in 2005 and have suffered an estranged relationship since then. By 2011 they had stopped speaking completely. Matt even revealed in his biography that there was friction between them and that they were "often at loggerheads."

MORE: Britain's Got Talent past 'winners': Where are they now?

David and Matt have reconnected

MORE: David Walliams reunion sends fans wild with speculation

Thankfully, in June, David revealed to The Sun that he and Matt had started speaking again. The father-of-one told the publication that: "It has been great seeing much more of Matt. He is spending more time in the UK, so it has been a lot easier to see each other." But fans shouldn’t get too excited just yet – David also added that although he is enjoying spending more time with his old friend, there are no immediate plans to work on new material just yet. The Britain's Got Talent judge added: "We hope to do something together in the near future, but there is no immediate plan."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.