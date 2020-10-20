David Walliams left his fans heartbroken on Tuesday after sharing an incredible photo of his great-grandfather John Boorman.

The BGT judge's team, who run his Instagram account, posted a series of old black-and-white photos alongside the caption: "David’s great grandfather John Boorman who was a Grenadier Guard during the First World War. ‘Do you like me Daddy?’ wrote the son he had yet to meet on a postcard sent to the battlefields of France. John’s heroic but tragic story was part of ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ now on @bbciplayer."

WATCH: David Walliams discusses his son and family life in isolation while appearing on This Morning

The famous dad received the most amazing reaction from his fans, many of whom spoke of their heartbreak.

"It was heartbreaking," wrote one, with another adding: "Absolutely fantastic episode. Broke my heart to see what happened to your grandfather, true hero. Lest we forget."

David shared the amazing photos on Instagram

Others spoke of the importance of treasured memories, with one sweetly noting: "Hi this is so beautiful memories are such an important thing."

In David's Who Do You Think You Are episode, he explored his great-grandad's often-traumatic experiences on the battlefield of WWI.

Fans have come to love the amazing throwback photos that the comedian shares on his social media pages.

In May, David uploaded a series of throwback pictures from his teenage days, and could be seen looking fresh-faced as he smiled at the camera in a white polo T-shirt.

David as a teenager!

Fans of David were loving the old picture, and were quick to comment on how young he looked. One person commented underneath the picture: "Baby face look at you", while another wrote: "So cute" alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

A third person added: "You look so fresh!" A fourth person even compared a young David to another entertainment star, commenting: "Wonderful… a touch of Andrew Lloyd Webber about you."

