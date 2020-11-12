David Walliams has surprised his fans after talking about his son Alfred during his appearance on Thursday's Lorraine. The Britain's Got Talent judge, who shares his little boy with ex-wife Lara Stone, was quizzed about the release of his latest children's book, Code Name Bananas.

While his young fans are often his most honest critics, the 49-year-old - who usually keeps his family life out of the spotlight - explained how he likes to test his material out on his son.

WATCH: David Walliams reveals how he and son Alfred coped with lockdown

"The good thing is that my son is now seven, so there is an opportunity for me to try out things, especially things like titles on him," he shared. "I'll go, 'Do you think Code Name Bananas is a good title, do you think that's funny, can you ask your friends at school?' It's good to be able to test things out on kids as much as possible."

That said, David confessed Alfred is not the biggest fan of his dad's work. "I say, 'Would you like to read daddy's books tonight?' And he is like, 'No! No!' He is not that interested," he added.

David Walliams made a rare comment about son Alfred on Thursday's Lorraine

"But I kind of just like to be dad, I don't want him to be in therapy for years to come going, 'My dad made me read all of his books and wouldn't let me read anyone else's!' But we like to read together, he reads a chapter and I read a chapter. We are reading Roald Dahl's The Twits at the moment and I am enjoying that immensely."

David shares Alfred with his ex-wife, model Lara. The couple married in 2010 at London's Claridge's hotel and welcomed Alfred in 2013, but later divorced in 2015.

