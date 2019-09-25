David Walliams reunion sends fans wild with speculation The Britain's Got Talent judge reconciled with an old friend

David Walliams has reunited with Matt Lucas and his fans are hoping reunion is on the way. On Tuesday, David, 48, shared a snap of himself and Matt, 45, spending time together and his followers were ecstatic to see the pair reunited, rushing to say so in the comments section.

One wrote: "So lovely to see you together!" Another added: "Love seeing you guys together. Comedy is great when you're together!" Of course, many of David Walliams followers were hoping that the two were plotting a TV comeback. Many asked: "When is your next Little Britain show coming?" and "Would love to see you working together in the future."

David shared the snap of himself and Matt on Instagram

The hilarious pair are known for their work together on comedy series Little Britain and Come Fly With Me, however, first fell out in 2005 and have suffered an estranged relationship since then. By 2011 they had stopped speaking completely. Matt even revealed in his biography that there was friction between them and that they were "often at loggerheads."

Matt and David have recently started speaking again

Thankfully, in June, David revealed to The Sun that he and Matt had started speaking again. The father-of-one told the publication that: "It has been great seeing much more of Matt. He is spending more time in the UK, so it has been a lot easier to see each other." But fans shouldn’t get too excited just yet – David also added that although he is enjoying spending more time with his old friend, there are no immediate plans to work on new material just yet. The Britain's Got Talent judge added: "We hope to do something together in the near future, but there is no immediate plan."

