David Beckham and Harper reveal they are huge Friends fans in new photo David and Victoria Beckham are spending lockdown with their three youngest children

David Beckham expressed his love for one of the most iconic sitcoms of all time on Instagram on Sunday – and it seems to be hereditary! The dad-of-four posted a sweet photo of himself and his eight-year-old daughter Harper Seven with their arms around each other. The pair beamed close-lipped smiles and each wore a sweatshirt adorned with Joey from Friends' famous catchphrase: "How you Doin'?" While Harper's was off-white with black writing, David's was black with white writing, both in the Friends font.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares emotional video featuring Harper's first steps to mark David's 45th birthday

The former footballer captioned the sweet picture: "Happy Sunday... How You Doin? @friends… Harper Seven knows how much I love Friends so surprised me with my hoodie this morning." His fans were quick to share their delight in the pair's matching outfits – none more so than the sitcom's star Courteney Cox, who played Monica. The actress commented: "Awww so sweet!" David's other followers also expressed their approval, writing: "Yessss! I need this jumper," and: "Legend," while many others simply posted rows of heart emojis.

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares rare glimpse inside gorgeous Cotswolds bedroom

David and Harper are currently self-isolating at their luxurious £6million country home in the Cotswolds with most of their family. Victoria Beckham and the couple's youngest sons, Romeo, 17 and Cruz, 15, and, are also in residence, but David and Victoria's oldest son Brooklyn, 21, is in New York, where he is spending lockdown with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz. The couple threw a lavish birthday party for him earlier this year but have not been able to see him for the last two months.

Harper is David and Victoria's youngest child

David and Harper, however, have clearly been enjoying the opportunity to spend more time together. The doting dad has posted several photos from walks in the country with his only daughter. Last weekend, he shared a sweet snap showing him hugging young Harper as they stood in the middle of a field – but he revealed that his new tweed cap hadn't met with the young girl's approval.

READ: David Beckham reveals wife Victoria hates this fashion staple - and you'll be surprised

The star wrote: "Saturday sunshine walk but someone isn't overly impressed with my hat. I obviously love it @victoriabeckham." The fashion designer was quick to respond, revealing that her husband's new favourite accessory had suffered a strange mishap. "The hat looked ok before someone ran it over," she commented, adding two laughing emojis.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.