Brooklyn Beckham shares sweet photo of sister Harper as he reveals he misses his family David and Victoria Beckham's oldest son is currently self-isolating in New York with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham has been missing his family a lot during the coronavirus lockdown as he is currently self-isolating far away from them in New York, while the rest of the clan are in the Cotswolds. And over the weekend, the aspiring photographer took to Instagram to share a never-before-seen picture of himself with his little sister Harper, eight, which looked to have been taken at the family's home in LA. "Throwback. Love you and miss you Harper," Brooklyn captioned the snapshot. Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Your affection and love for your sister warms my heart," while another wrote: "You must be really missing your family now. Not long to go, you'll soon have them back." A third added: "I love the bond your family shares."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Harper Beckham shows a look inside the family's incredible cinema room

Brooklyn Beckham shared a never-before-seen photo of himself with little sister Harper

The 21-year-old has been staying in the United States with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz during the coronavirus pandemic but has been keeping in regular contact with the rest of his family back home in the UK. Brooklyn's presence was well and truly missed over the weekend when his mum Victoria Beckham celebrated her birthday. The former Spice Girl was spoilt by husband David and the rest of her children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, and they even enjoyed a virtual party with a little help from DJ Fat Tony. Victoria made it clear that Brooklyn was in their thoughts on her special day, and alongside a picture of herself with a birthday cake, she wrote: "Miss you so much @brooklynbeckham."

READ: Harper Beckham perfects mum Victoria's famous pout

Harper and her brothers Romeo and Cruz are staying in the Cotswolds

READ: Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme looks identical to stepsister Ella in new photo

The Beckhams have been having a lot of fun spending quality time together during the coronavirus lockdown. David has been enjoying cooking dinner for his family, and has been sharing videos of his meals on social media, including wood fire pizzas and a Nutella cake. There is also no risk of them getting bored at home either, with their property boasting a tennis court, pool and a sauna. They even have a cinema room, where they have been watching films together over the past few weeks. Earlier in the month, Victoria shared a video of Harper acting as an usher and serving sweet treats to her siblings before they all sat down to watch Bohemian Rhapsody.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.