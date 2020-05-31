David and Victoria Beckham are both fashion icons, but it appears as though they do have some disagreements when it comes to style. Former footballer David took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet snap of the pair twinning in casual outfits as they enjoyed an afternoon walk, but he revealed there was one part of his ensemble his wife dislikes. Considering Victoria is a fashion designer, we're not surprised she has strong opinions when it comes to her husband's clothes!

The photo showed VB dressed in blue jeans, an oversized white T-shirt and a khaki jacket with her brunette hair pulled away from her face in a low ponytail, while David similarly wore black jeans, a white tee and a grey jacket. However, it was his matching grey accessory that was at the centre of the controversy. "Saturday sunshine walk but someone isn’t overly impressed with my hat. I obviously love it," he wrote in the caption, and fans may have noticed he was true to his word, having worn it for a recent walk with Harper. Victoria replied: "The hat looked ok before someone ran it over." Fans were delighted with the couple's cheeky exchange, replying to her comment with: "@victoriabeckham was that you per chance" and, "Huckleberry Finn just called and wanted it back."

Pieces utility jacket, £40, ASOS

The mother-of-four recycled one of her favourite lightweight summer jackets for the occasion, after being pictured wearing the same chic green design back in 2014. However, the timeless jacket is still in fashion today, and there are several high street dupes you can buy to emulate VB's outfit. Cover up in the cooler spring or summer weather in the £40 Pieces design from ASOS featuring a very similar collar and buttons or opt for a cotton lightweight version for just £29 from New Look.

Khaki jacket, £29, New Look

This is the second time in just one week that Victoria has delighted fans with her lockdown style. On Wednesday, she proved that she even manages to look glamorous in her working from home outfits! The star shared a snap from her gorgeous Cotswolds kitchen, rocking a laid-back look in her denim shorts and slippers, which appear to be from Justin Bieber's fashion range. "My warm weather working from home wardrobe! Shorts & slippers. The dream," she captioned her photo.

