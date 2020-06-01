Ronnie Wood delighted his fans after he shared an adorable new photo of his twin daughters over the weekend. His youngest children, Alice and Gracie, turned four on Saturday amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – but the doting dad made sure he marked the special occasion in style! Alongside the gorgeous snap, he wrote: "Happy 4th birthday to my beautiful Alice and Gracie! @sallywood1." The picture saw the twin girls sit on a wooden bench in their garden whilst sharing a laugh.

MORE: Christine Lampard shares gorgeous moonlit photo from her garden

Their mum Sally also paid a sweet tribute, sharing a throwback snap from after she gave birth. "Ah, our little 10.30pm and 10.32pm babies. Happy 4th birthday. Xx #stillawake #stillrocking #twins #birthdaygirls #loveyou @ronniewood," she said, adding: "They were still awake so we just tried to recreate the same photo ~ we got them the wrong way round, but not too far off."

Ronnie Wood shared this snap of his twin girls

The birthday came two days before Ronnie celebrated his 73rd birthday. His doting wife posted a throwback picture of his impressive Mr Men birthday cake from last year. "Happppppy Biiiiiirthday to the one and only @ronniewood," she said on Monday. "We all love you so much ~ you’re simply brilliant xxx (throwback cake pic to last year when you could have a party) xx."

MORE: Ronnie Wood's twins showcase their art skills inside incredible garden

The twin sisters turned four on Saturday

Last month, during a recent chat with HELLO!, both Ronnie and Sally revealed how much they have been missing family and friends amid the lockdown. "The most challenging thing about lockdown is being separated from family and friends and coming to terms with that and for people on their own," the musician shared.

Over the past few weeks, Ronnie created a new piece of artwork to express his gratitude to the NHS. "This has all fallen into place since showing our thanks by clapping every Thursday, and our little twins love to see and paint rainbows," he shared. "There's just so much appreciation from us."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.