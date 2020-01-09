Ronnie Wood made sure he marked his wife Sally's 42nd birthday with a lovely tribute on Thursday. Taking to his Instagram page, the 72-year-old rocker shared a series of lovely snaps with his wife and their three-year-old twin daughters Alice and Gracie. "A special message of love from me for @sallywood1's birthday," he simply wrote in the caption. Fans rushed to send their wishes, with one writing: "Happy Birthday! Sally, wishing you a perfect day on your birthday." Another remarked: "Such a precious beautiful adorable picture. Peace and love."

The birthday celebrations come almost a month after the couple celebrated their seventh anniversary. Sharing a throwback snap of their big day, Ronnie gushed: "How time flies! Us with our best men back in 2012 XXR @sallywood1 xx." Sally also penned her own post to her husband, writing: "Happy 7th wedding anniversary to my love @ronniewood ~ sharing this photo by @richardyoung110 from a couple of years ago, thank you Richard. Love to all, thank you for your kind messages xx."

Ronnie, who is also a father to sons Jesse Wood, Tyrone Wood, Jamie Wood and daughter Leah Wood, married Sally in 2012 after dating for one year. They welcomed their twins, full names Gracie Jane and Alice Rose, in 2016. Ronnie and Sally have previously spoken about their twins in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, with the Rolling Stones star saying of his youngest children and wife: "Any time I'm with her and the girls, that’s the best for me, nothing tops it. When the twins come into our bed and we're all snuggled up together, that, for me, is wonderful – my idea of heaven. It's special. The girls are so cuddly and gorgeous. I'm a lucky man." The star added of Sally: "Sall's a natural mum, she's amazing."

