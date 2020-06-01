Christine Lampard captured a lovely moment on her phone amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday night, the Loose Women panellist posted a photo of the sun coming down whilst the moon shone bright through the tress in her back garden. "I see you [half moon, half sun emoji] #nofilter," she simply wrote in the caption. Fans rushed to write comments underneath, with many noting the beauty of the moment. "Simply beautiful," said one follower, while another remarked: "Looks like a heart, beautiful."

Christine, 41, lives in London with her husband Frank Lampard and their one-year-old daughter Patricia, as well as Frank's daughters Luna and Isla from his former relationship with Elen Rivas. The couple rarely share photos of their family life at home – so the latest snap was a welcome surprise.

Last month, Christine delighted her followers by sharing a series of photos with stepdaughter Isla, who turned 13 during the lockdown. She pulled out all the stops by treating her to the most incredible chocolate cake, completely covered in pick & mix. "How are you 13 already @isla.rl what a beautiful young girl you are," she gushed. "I feel very proud to be your step mum. We love you so much and thank you @fondant_fleur_cakes_ for the best cake (not an ad, just showing appreciation)."

The TV star has previously opened up about her relationship with her stepdaughters, and how it paved the way for motherhood. But when she was asked what kind of father Frank is, Christine said on Lorraine: "He is a very good hands-on dad… He has to be directed a bit I suppose, but no, he's brilliant, he's great." She added: "He just absolutely adores her and she is the spitting image of him. She has none of my DNA, there's a tiny little bit of curly hair starting at the back and that's about it. Big blue eyes like her daddy. But no, he just adores her."

