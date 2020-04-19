Across the UK, children have been painting and drawing rainbows to show their support for healthcare staff and other key workers during the coronavirus lockdown. Ronnie Wood and his family clearly wanted to join in the creative trend, as his wife Sally showed at the weekend. Taking to Instagram Stories, the mum-of-two posted a series of videos in which the Rolling Stones star, his wife and their twin three-year-old daughters could be seen painting a large rainbow on one of their garden walls.

The attractive design included red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and pale pink stripes, and really brightened up the red brick wall! In the short clips, Sally showed little Gracie Jane and Alice Rose both wielding their paintbrushes, and Ronnie also appeared briefly to paint a colourful pattern above the rainbow. The 42-year-old added music to some of the videos, which included the Rolling Stones song She's A Rainbow and the Golden Girls' theme tune, Thank You for Being a Friend. She also added a message which read "Thank You #NHS."

The creative family showed their appreciation for key workers

As well as giving fans the chance to admire the family's artistic skills, the videos also showed off the Wood clan's garden – and it’s lovely. Underneath the wall the family painted was a row of pots bursting with colourful flowers and a gap in the wall showed grass and trees beyond, so it looks like they have plenty of space to run and play during this challenging time.

Ronnie and Sally, the owner of a theatre production company, married in 2012 and welcomed their little girls on 30 May 2016, when Ronnie was 68. The star has four older children from previous relationships and was previously married to Jo Wood between 1985 and 2008. He was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017 but given the all-clear the following year.

