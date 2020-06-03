Holly Willoughby has admitted that her job in television can make it difficult to spend quality time with her three children. The This Morning presenter is a doting mum to Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and Chester, five – all of whom she shares with TV producer husband Dan Baldwin. In a new interview with Red Magazine, the 39-year-old candidly opened up about her family life, confessing she has found juggling her career and being a mum a "challenge".

READ: 8 celebrities open up about their heartbreaking experience with racism

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby shares clever trick to keep her kids engaged

"Becoming a mum was the only thing I knew I definitely wanted when I was growing up, but the image I had never involved me being a working mum," she explained. "That's the biggest challenge. I've been riddled with guilt about getting that part wrong. You love them so much and you don't want to mess them up."

READ: What is Holly Willoughby's net worth?

Holly, who is one of the most in-demand presenters in the UK, went on to reveal how she "hated" missing Harry and Belle's first days of school due to filming commitments on This Morning. "I didn’t do the drop-off because I was working," she added. "I hate that I wasn't there because those memories you can't get back." However, Holly found a way to "combat those feelings" of guilt as she revealed she was lucky to greet her kids after school and be there on weekends.

Although the TV star is notoriously private about her children's identities, and chooses to keep their faces off-camera, Holly often shares lovely photos of their home life on Instagram. She recently shared pictures of Belle and Harry in honour of their birthdays during lockdown. "Today's project... making an ice cream cake for Belle’s birthday on Tuesday... Never done it before, will report back once we reveal it," she told her followers ahead of her daughter's ninth birthday.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.