Holly Willoughby left horrified after husband Dan Baldwin suffers hilarious mishap during holiday Oh dear!

Holly Willoughby and her family are enjoying a sunny and relaxing break in Portugal with close friend Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie, but on Thursday, after a delicious seafood-filled lunch, the couples were left in shock after Holly's husband suffered a hilarious mishap.

The two couples had just enjoyed a mouthwatering meal at Parrilla on the Beach restaurant, near Algarve's Praia do Ancão, which included fried squid, grilled prawns and lots of delicious cocktails, when they decided to play around in a rushing stream nearby.

Holly's husband seemed to be having a jolly good time, soaking his feet in the water whilst the This Morning presenters looked on and Stephanie captured the fun on camera. Suddenly, much to everyone's surprise, Dan's sunglasses fell straight into the water and quickly disappeared.

In the short video, which was posted on Phillip's Instagram stories, screams could be heard as Holly took her hands to her face. Dan, on the other hand, could be heard screaming: "They're expensive! NO!"

Moments before the little misfortune, Dan seemed to be in great spirits, playing a funny prank on Phillip. As he was posing for a selfie video with Holly, Dan took it upon him to spray his face with Piz Buin Protect & Cool Refreshing Sun Mousse, much to Holly's shock, who screamed and quickly jokingly told him off.

Judging by their social media photos and videos, and despite Dan's little mishap, the two families are having the time of their life. Holly and Phillip are clearly the best of friends and love spending some weeks together every summer in the Algarve. This year they were even joined by another This Morning star, Rochelle Humes.

The mother-of-two reunited with Holly and Phillip to have a fun day at the beach. The Marks & Spencer ambassador shared a gorgeous picture of their encounter, telling fans: "Who knew… when the girl you love and admire looks after @schofe when you are away, and then when you finally get the time together as a family @rochellehumes. Our girls fall into sync… it's like looking in the mirror… #girls #family # minime."