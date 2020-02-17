Holly Willoughby shares kiss with husband Dan Baldwin in rare gushy post The This Morning host has been married to Dan for 12 years

Holly Willoughby made sure her husband Dan Baldwin knew just how much he means to her on Monday morning. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the This Morning presenter shared a sweet video of her kissing her partner, to whom she has been married to for 12 years, and she wrote across the post, "And I love you." The video also played Luke Sital-Singh's soothing song Pure in the background.

Holly Willoughby shared this sweet post

The post comes shortly after Holly and her Dancing on Ice co-host Phillip Schofield paid tribute to their close friend Caroline Flack, who died on Saturday. During Sunday night's show, the mum-of-three told the audience: "Many of us on the show knew Caroline as a friend and we'll all miss her enormously. As Caroline recently posted, 'In a world where you can be anything, be kind.'"

The romantic video comes during a sad time for the ITV family, with many celebrities telling their followers to "be kind" and encourage people to "love each other" more. Holly met her husband while she was working as a children's television presenter on Ministry of Mayhem in 2004, which Dan was producing at the time. The pair were friends for six months before they started dating, and managed to keep their relationship a secret for an impressive eight months before revealing that they were a couple.

The couple tied the knot in August 2007, and then went on to become parents to sons Harry, ten, and Chester, five, and eight-year-old daughter Belle. During a segment on This Morning about workplace romances last year, Holly said: "It's quite a normal way to meet someone. It doesn't always have to be some sort of illicit affair. It can be quite a lovely, nice thing."

