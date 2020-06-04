Radio DJ Gemma Cairney has voiced her support for campaigners who are urging the government to make British black history compulsory in the UK’s national school curriculum. The 35-year-old spoke to HELLO! magazine's editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon during an Instagram Live on Wednesday, in which she admitted she's feeling "positive" over how parents are reacting following the #BlackLivesMatter protests taking place around the world. The protests are in response to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Ahmaud Arbery and so many others, who have died in recent months due to racism and police brutality.

WATCH: Gemma Cairney advocates change in school curriculum

"I feel inspired and in a positive space about how parents are reacting to what's proving to be a humanitarian crisis – a human rights crisis," she said, before discussing steps that can be taken to educate people about race. "It can be as simple as an honest and vulnerable conversation, campaigning governmentally for education," she added.

Gemma then praised the work of social enterprise The Black Curriculum, who are calling on the government to incorporate black histories in UK schools. She added: "There's an incredible organisation called The Black Curriculum, they've made it really easy for us to help their campaign to get black history taught in schools. That curriculum is definitely worth following. You have to think about where you are but visibility and representation are really important. There are loads of curated booklists."

Gemma drew attention to social enterprise The Black Curriculum

The Black Curriculum was founded in 2019 by young people to address the lack of black British history in the UK curriculum. Sharing its mission statement on its website, it reads: "We believe that by delivering arts-focused black history programmes, providing teacher training and campaigning through mobilising young people, we can facilitate social change.

"Our programmes are for all young people aged eight to 16 and aims to equip young people with a sense of identity, and the tools for a diverse landscape. We are working towards changing the national curriculum and building a sense of identity in every young person in the UK."

