This week, Friends star David Schwimmer joined the Black Lives Matter protests in New York, where he was accompanied by his ex-wife Zoe Buckman. The former couple have remained great friends following their split, and share nine-year-old daughter Cleo. David shared a photo on Instagram of the pair holding flowers among the crowds in the protest on Wednesday, and wrote a lengthy message about the importance of taking an active stand against racism, especially to lead by example to his little girl, and to help demand a better future for all children. The Ross Geller star wrote: "Yesterday at the Protest & Vigil, downtown NY. We're no longer a couple, but @zoebuckman and I are parents of a nine-year-old, and fellow advocates for social justice and reform."

Friends star David Schwimmer and his ex-wife Zoe Buckman were at the Black Lives Matter protest in New York

David continued: "We marched in honour of the countless black lives lost to racial violence; to oppose the institutional racism and systemic bias against marginilised communities; to show our love for, and solidarity with, our family members, colleagues and friends of colour; because we are angry and appalled by the shocking indifference of our President; and to demand a better future for our children. ALL of our children. It is not enough to be opposed to racism. We must be actively opposed to it."

The former couple share nine-year-old daughter Cleo

Zoe also shared pictures of the pair from the protest on her Instagram account, alongside the caption: "No justice: no peace. (It was painful powerful beautiful. Everyone wore a mask. I love you NYC.) These are our streets. Keep showing up. It’s happening. Black Lives Matter. With my comrade and co-parent @_schwim_."

David and Zoe are just some of the famous faces who have joined the protests, which are going on around the world following the devastating death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis. The protests have been going on across the United States, and in Toronto, Paris, Berlin, and London. Other celebrities who have been seen in the marches have included Dua Lipa and her boyfriend Anwar Hadid, John Boyega, Billie Piper, George Lamb, Ariana Grande, Ben Affleck, and Paris Jackson.

