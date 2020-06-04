Amanda Holden is a woman of many talents! The Heart FM star has mastered a new skill during lockdown – and she couldn’t wait to show her two daughters, Lexi and Hollie. Amanda, 49, shared a video on her Instagram account showing her seemingly levitating in the family home, and she was quick to call in her children in a bid to impress them. First up is Lexi, who seems baffled by the trick as she walks cautiously into the room. Little Hollie, meanwhile, wastes no time running up for a closer inspection before Amanda unveils the secret behind her magic trick. "Was that good?!" she asks her girls. "Did that look real?" "That was so cool!" Hollie tells her.

WATCH: Amanda Holden impresses daughters with her magic trick

Britain's Got Talent star Amanda has shared a number of funny home videos during lockdown. Just last month, she resorted to desperate measures to try and get 14-year-old Lexi's attention, teaming up with Hollie, eight, to try and distract the teenager from her phone.

WATCH: Amanda Holden's hilarious attempt to get daughter Lexi's attention

Amanda shared a TikTok video on her Instagram account, which shows Lexi laying on the grass in the sunshine, totally absorbed in her mobile. Hollie, then appears on the screen, dressed up in a princess outfit as she dances past her big sister. Amanda follows closely behind, wearing a black dress and a matching hat, and scooting along on a white horse. Lexi is momentarily distracted by her mum, who waves as she passes by, but immediately returns to her screen. "When you still can't get your teenage daughter's attention," Amanda captioned the post.

The BGT star pictured with Hollie and Lexi

The radio presenter shares her two children with husband of 11 years, Chris Hughes. The family are currently self-isolating in their beautiful Surrey mansion; they also own a country property in the Cotswolds. Amanda recently gave fans a tour of her home, which has a number of bold interior features, from a retro Coca-Colas vending machine, and a red-white and green striped Lambretta scooter, to a music area complete with drum kit, grand piano and guitars.

While the house looks absolutely pristine, Amanda has previously said it's important that it doesn't feel like "a show home". Speaking to House Beautiful, the mum-of-two said: "We have two little girls and don't want them feeling that they're treading on eggshells."