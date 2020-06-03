Eamonn Holmes shares incredible throwback photo from the start of his career The This Morning star has been a broadcaster for many decades

Eamonn Holmes shared a photo from the start of his career to Instagram on Wednesday evening – and his fans were thrilled! In the photo, a very young Eamonn sat behind a news desk with a full head of thick dark hair, wearing a shirt and tie with a dark jacket. A white tiled background was behind him and a small logo in the bottom right corner of the screen read 'Good Evening Ulster'. The This Morning presenter captioned the rare picture with an explanation of when it was taken, revealing that it was actually a long-lost artefact!

He wrote: "21-year-old news anchor with a lot of hair. Thank you to the viewer who sent me this. UTV didn't store any live programming so the only things that exist [are] on viewer's VHS tapes." His followers were quick to share their love for the special screenshot, commenting: "You’ve always been gorgeous Eamonn, followed you for years you lovely man," "So handsome & professional!!! Only a young one…" and: "You haven’t aged a day sir."

The broadcaster shared the amazing throwback to Instagram

Meanwhile, a current employee of the broadcaster chimed in: "Brilliant throwback @eamonnholmes - the studio looks a little different now but the magic of the good old days lives on through my esteemed colleagues (who remember you fondly), Eden." Kind-hearted Eamonn responded: "Thank you Eden, I hope UTV is as great a place to work for you as it was for me." Earlier this week, Eamonn's wife and co-host Ruth Langsford shared how proud she was of her husband for his impressive career and all of his achievements.

On Monday, the former GMTV presenter posted a photo taken when he received his OBE, in honour of the second anniversary of the event. "Two years ago today I had the honour of receiving The Order of The British Empire by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second," he wrote in the caption. Ruth was among the first to comment, sweetly writing: "BEYOND proud of you," and adding a red heart emoji.

