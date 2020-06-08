Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova shares rare family picture of fiancé and daughter Mila on special day The family are self-isolating in the native Slovenia

Strictly Come Dancing's Nadiya Bychkova has shared an incredibly rare family picture featuring her fiancé Matija Skarabot and daughter Mila, and fans couldn't be more delighted.

Nadiya was marking a very special day, her daughter's fourth birthday. "Happy birthday to our precious daughter. You give us a thousand reasons to smile every day... always remember how much you are loved," she wrote alongside a picture of her giving Mila a kiss on the lips whilst Matija, a professional footballer, smiles at the camera.

Nadiya's daughter celebrated her fourth birthday this week

The family, who are self-isolating in their native Slovenia, made the day one to remember, treating their only child to a stunning cake, 25 cake pops, pink roses and several presents, wrapped in pink paper. Their living room, where the picture was taken, was decorated with colourful balloons, as well as a huge number four which could be seen floating behind them.

"Happy birthday to your daughter. @nadiyabychkova, the photos you post always show how much she means to you. Stay safe," wrote a fan. A second one said: "Happy birthday Mila, such a pretty party x."

The Strictly dancer is usually very private, and rarely shares pictures of her fiancé. The last time she posted a snap was back in February, when she paid tribute to him on his birthday.

"Happy birthday to a very special man in my life. Thank you for everything, thank you for our beautiful daughter, thank you for supporting me in everything I do, thank you for letting me follow my dreams and thank you for believing in me sometimes even more than I believe in myself, thank you for YOU I wish you to reach your goals and the most of all I wish you happiness," she wrote at the time alongside a gorgeous picture of them together.