Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova posts rare tribute to partner Matija - see photo

Strictly Come Dancing star Nadiya Bychkova has penned a heartfelt tribute to her fiancé Matija Skarabot in honour of his 32nd birthday. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the professional dancer posted a rare photo of the couple. "Happy birthday to a very special man in my life," she wrote. "Thank you for everything, thank you for our beautiful daughter, thank you for supporting me in everything I do, thank you for letting me follow my dreams and thank you for believing in me sometimes even more than I believe in myself, thank you for YOU."

She added: "I wish you to reach your goals and the most of all I wish you happiness Ljubim te, ljubezen moja [I love you my love in Slovenian]." Nadiya and her fiancè Matija, who plays for Gorica, are parents to their two-year-old daughter Mila. The couple rarely post pictures of each other. But in November, the footballer shared a snap of Nadiya, in which he heaped praise on her. "Normally I keep my private things for myself but having in my life such a wonderful and lovely person is a gift," he said at the time.

"Not only that you are an incredible mum and life partner. What inspires me the most is how you are beautiful in and out. In your life you had to go through many difficult obstacles and look what you have achieved and you are still achieving." He added: "Together we are raising our beautiful daughter who I hope will follow your steps. Thank you for showing me what love means and because of that I will be grateful to you all my life. Love you."

WATCH: Hello/Goodbye! with the Strictly Alumni

Just before Christmas, Nadiya was linked to her 2019 celebrity dance partner David James. In December, the pair were seen with their arms around each other in an Instagram video shared by fellow pro Aljaz Skorjanec, sparking romance rumours. James and Nadiya were seen chatting away to Kevin Clifton and Gorka Marquez. At one point, David even appeared to plant a gentle kiss on Nadiya's head, all while keeping his arms firmly locked around her shoulders. Aljaz deleted the social media post shortly after sharing it. Although either party are yet to comment on the rumours, the two stars have remained great friends since their brief time together on the show - they were the fourth couple to be kicked out of the competition.

