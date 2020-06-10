Phillip Schofield has shared a glimpse into his This Morning dressing room, and from the tiny bit of it on show, it looks absolutely pristine! The presenter posted a photo of a cuddly teddy bear from Canterbury Bears, and the toy could be seen sitting in front of Phil's hair and makeup mirror, which was surrounded by lights - so very showbiz!

The white countertop was absolutely spotless, and makeup brushes could also be made out in the corner of the 58-year-old's snap. As for the fluffy bear, it bore a colourful rainbow on its chest alongside two hearts and the words: "Thank you." The father-of-two had been gifted the bear, designed especially with the NHS in mind. He explained in his Instagram caption: "Thank you for my bear! Family-run British business, all proceeds to the NHS @canterburybears."

Phil shared the photo on Instagram

Canterbury Bears confirmed on its website: "100% of profits from our Thank You bear donated to NHS charities together." Sweetly, the description also said: "This adorable bear is the perfect gift to bring comfort in difficult times whilst contributing to a cause that has connected the nation."

June was off to a hilarious start for Phillip, who was forced on the first day of the month to defend his impressive suntan after sharing a photo of himself posing with his two daughters, Ruby and Molly, and his wife Stephanie, in their family kitchen.

As comments such as: "How do you get SO tanned?" and "You're all glowing like you've done isolation in Portugal," started flooding in, Phillip himself took to the comment section of his post to set the record straight. "It’s been sunny for six weeks!" he replied, also posting a happy emoji face.

The doting dad revealed in May that he is self-isolating in Oxfordshire, sharing a picture of himself posing alongside his family on the first Bank Holiday weekend of the month.

