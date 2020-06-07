Phillip Schofield's family get royal makeover - with tiaras included The family were taking part in a game of Murder Mystery

This Morning's Phillip Schofield was back to taking part in his favourite activity over the weekend, playing a game of Murder Mystery, and this time it meant transforming into "Russian nobility".

As every week, the Schofield family pulled out all the stops to bring their characters to life, and we think they did a great job!

Phillip Schofield shared a picture of his family dressed as "Russian nobility"

The 58-year-old presenter nailed his "translator with poor dress sense" look, wearing a short white wig, black sunglasses, a white blazer and shirt, a red tie and beige chinos.

His wife and daughters looked absolutely stunning in floor length gowns, with Stephanie and Ruby accessorising theirs with fake tiaras. Judging by the picture, it looks like Phillip's wife took on the role of a Queen and Ruby played a Princess.

Ruby's partner, Will, looked like a Prince, dressed in a white shirt, black jeans and wearing a fake crown on his head.

The family take part in a game of Murder Mystery every weekend

"Another murder night. Some are Russian nobility, I am a translator with poor dress sense," the father-of-two wrote across the image which he shared on his Instagram stories.

It's the third time that the Schofields have taken part in a game of Murder Mystery whilst on lockdown.

Last week, however, was special as his This Morning colleague and good friend Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin joined them via Zoom.

Talking about their virtual reunion on Monday's show, Holly admitted: "I'd never done one before, and Molly [Phillip's daughter] brilliantly organised it all, so you got sent the scripts and you all had your characters. I was Lizzie Lightfoot, keen horse rider, hence the outfit."

She then joked: "And my husband wasn't my husband in the game, he was Reverend Shorthose!"

But it seems the night wasn't all smooth sailing for the presenter. Phillip then told viewers that Holly ended up nearly injuring herself by falling off the chair during the game.

"As I looked up, Holly disappeared out of shot and completely fell off her chair," began Phillip. Holly then continued: "The best Wifi is where the kids sit to do their homework, so I was perched on one of the kids trip-trap chairs, and the seat slides out of it, and obviously where I'm sat on it, it's moving and edging back slightly and it gave up, and it was like somebody had opened up a trap door from underneath me."