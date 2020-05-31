Phillip Schofield is having a wonderful time during the lockdown, and on Saturday night, the This Morning star took part in a gin tasting session with his eldest daughter Molly, 26. The doting dad shared a rare photo of the pair on Instagram, showing them sitting in the dining room at his family home in Oxfordshire, surrounded by miniature bottles of alcohol. Molly works with her famous dad's agency, YMU Group, formerly James Grant, who represent many of ITV's most popular stars, including Holly Willoughby, Ant and Dec and Keith Lemon. What's more, Molly looks after a number of famous faces, including Stacey Solomon, Marvin Humes, and Christine Lampard.

VIDEO: Phillip Schofield impresses with cooking skills

Phillip Schofield took part in a gin tasting session with daughter Molly

On Friday, Phillip and Molly joined the rest of their family for a Murder Mystery evening. The TV star's wife Stephanie Lowe, their youngest daughter Ruby and her boyfriend Will all took part, while Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin joined in the fun via Zoom. Ruby, who took on the role of Fizzy Cruickshank, posted a picture of the set-up, showing the family's large dining room table which had been prepared for eight guests, each with their own placemat, pens, envelopes and a computer in the middle, ready for the virtual attendees. "Murder Mystery Zoom set up ready @willgrieveson, @hollywilloughby & Dan," she wrote over it.

Phillip with wife Stephanie Lowe, Molly, Ruby, and her boyfriend Will

Phillip has been coming up with a lot of creative ways to have fun with his family while at home. Last week, the TV star shared photos on Instagram from their 'dress up evening', which saw him wear a tweed suit to prepare dinner for everyone. Phillip's daughter Ruby also shared pictures from the evening, including a series of Polaroids that they had taken of the entire family.

The family have been having a great time during lockdown

At the beginning of May, Phillip clarified reports that he had moved out of his family home. The presenter had shared a picture on Instagram of himself with his wife and daughters following a game of Murder Mystery, which caused one follower to quiz him about his living situation. "Where did you get that I moved out?" Phillip asked the follower, before adding: "Oh yeah, the papers," followed by a laughing emoji and a thumbs up.

Reports of Phil's new life in London surfaced in mid-April and days later he was pictured arriving at his London flat after finishing work at the This Morning studios. In late March he also seemed to share a clip from inside the new property, which has an incredible view of The Shard. In a "Clap For Carers" video Phillip shared to honour frontline workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak, the 58-year-old could be heard clapping whilst panning the camera to the window, with The Shard visible in the background.

