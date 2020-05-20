Phillip Schofield reveals his very unique lockdown exercise – and it involves gin!

Phillip Schofield has found a way to keep his spirits up during lockdown, quite literally! The This Morning star took to Instagram this week to share his new approach to exercise, as he went for a run with his gin and tonic. To the delight of his fans, Phillip filmed himself going for a jog, all the while clutching hold of his glass. "The trouble is, it's extremely hard to run and not spill your gin and tonic," he says on camera, before managing to take a drink without spilling a drop. "All fine, all fine! Love a bit of lockdown exercise. Cheers!"

It comes after Phillip came under fire for comments he made on This Morning on Tuesday. The presenter made a joke on the ITV show following the news that US President Donald Trump is taking hydroxychloroquine daily to protect himself against coronavirus, which health authorities have warned against taking. "Well, he is still with us, sadly," Phillip remarked. He later took to Twitter to clarify his remarks, stating his comments had been misinterpreted, and that he was talking about the president being "still in office".

Phillip is self-isolating at home near Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire with Stephanie and their two daughters, Ruby and Molly. The 58-year-old star came out as gay in February via a statement on his Instagram account. Of his decision to share his news, Phillip said: "This is something that has caused many heartbreaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. Yet still I can't sleep and there have been some very dark moments.

"My inner conflict contrasts with an outside word that has changed so very much for the better. Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing my family."

Stephanie and Phil met while both working at the BBC, when he was working on children's television and she as a production assistant. The couple got married at Scotland's Ackergill Tower in 1993 and celebrated their silver wedding anniversary in 2018. They have remained on very close terms, following Phillip’s announcement.