You'll be surprised by the way Phillip Schofield is spending lockdown The This Morning star shared the update on Instagram

Phillip Schofield has revealed that he's been playing Grand Theft Auto during lockdown – who knew that the This Morning star was such a big video game fan! Sharing a photo of the classic game on Instagram, the TV star wrote: "Just fired this up!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip Schofield enlists wife Stephanie's help to solve hair dilemma

But this period of lockdown hasn't all been fun and games for Phil - the father-of-two has still been appearing on the This Morning sofa most mornings, as he co-hosts the popular show with Holly Willoughby. What's more, the past couple of weeks have been incredibly busy for the presenter, who was thought to have moved out of his marital home after coming out as gay in February.

MORE: Phillip Schofield reveals surprising wardrobe malfunction on This Morning - video

Phil shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: Inside This Morning host Phillip Schofield's family home in Oxfordshire

After reports of Phillip's move spread, the 58-year-old made a point of sharing a series of snaps taken at his family home in Oxfordshire. Posting a picture of himself posing alongside his family and daughter Ruby's boyfriend Will following a fun game of Murder Mystery, Phillip wrote: "Murder Mystery night... we're all in character and taking it very seriously."

Fans flocked to the comment section of the star's post, with one asking about the fact that he had been pictured entering his new London flat last month. Phil promptly replied: "Where did you get that I moved out?" Adding: "Oh yeah, the papers," followed by a laughing emoji and a thumbs up.

But not all comments were about Phil's living situation. "Fab photo, and lovely to see you all enjoying time together, have fun!" one said. Whilst another fan correctly guessed that daughter Molly had been the murderer. "The lady in the black top did it with a stick, is my guess," to which Phil replied: "Turns out... she did!" We're glad to see that the family is still very much a happy unit!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.