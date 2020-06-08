Jennifer Lopez reveals special way her twins Max and Emme got involved in the Black Lives Matter protests J-Lo and A-Rod joined protestors in LA on Sunday to fight against racial injustice and police brutality

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were among the 50,000 protestors who attended a rally in Los Angeles on Sunday to protest against racial injustice and police brutality as part of the Black Lives Matter movement. The celebrity couple both shared photos from the event on Instagram, where J-Lo revealed how her 12-year-old twins Emme and Max had played a part in the march. While the pre-teens were not in attendance, they had made the signs for their mum and stepdad. One of the banners read "Black Lives Matter," while another referred to the heartbreaking words of George Floyd: "Calling All Mamas, all mamas were summoned when he called out for his mama." A third sign made reference to Jennifer's song, Let's Get Loud, and read: "Let's Get Loud for Black Lives Matter."

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez march through LA

Jennifer Lopez's twins Emme and Max made her signs for the Black Lives Matter protest in LA

The Hustlers star wrote on Instagram: "Today I had Emme and Max make me and Alex a sign for the protest. Max told me a few days ago: 'You know mum, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd.' I said: 'Funny you say that baby, I am planning a few things. Do you want to help by making a sign?' And they did! We talked about how if one person doesn't have justice then no one does. That this country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all. We must take a stand for what we believe in and fight against the injustices in the world. So we continue to peacefully protest until there is change."

J-Lo holding up one of the signs at the peaceful protest

Alex also posted photos from the protest on his Instagram page, alongside a heartfelt message. He wrote: "All across our nation, for nearly two weeks, the message has been sent loud and clear. Americans everywhere protesting for peace. For equality. For humanity. To show #BlackLivesMatter. To show we are sickened, both by the senseless way George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis and by the many brutal, unnecessary, ugly murders that came before him. "Los Angeles, we are proud to join you in peaceful protest tonight. We are proud to walk alongside you, and to share in spreading such an important message. Thank you for speaking up. Thank you for continuing to fight the good fight. Thank for you using your voices for good. America: It’s time to listen."

