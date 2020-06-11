Jennifer Lopez has personalised cushions inside her dining room that reveal her family's close bond J-Lo and Alex Rodriguez are isolating in Miami with their four children

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have the sweetest family! The celebrity couple have been sharing photos during their time in lockdown on social media, and most recently, A-Rod posted a picture of their tasty looking dinner set out on the dining room table. What's more, the seats at the table were all covered in cushions, which had sweet messages written on them, such as 'I love you' and 'My favourite place in the world is next to you.' Jennifer and Alex's home is certainly a happy place, and they have been having a lot of fun spending quality time with their children over the past few months.

VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Lopez dance inside her home gym

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have the sweetest messages on their cushion

The celebrity couple are isolating at their home with Jennifer's twins Emme and Max, 12, who she shares with ex Marc Anthony, and Alex's daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, from his first marriage to Cynthia Scurtis. They have been spending a lot of time outside in their garden, where J-Lo even performed as part of the One World: Together at Home show.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker decorated the outside space with fairy lights and even built a makeshift stage. The singer posted footage on Instagram of herself standing in front of the gorgeous set up, with lights twinkling in the background as she sang an emotional rendition of Barbra Streisand's People.

J-Lo and A-Rod with their children during lockdown

During Easter, meanwhile, Jennifer arranged an egg hunt in the garden, and shared footage on social media of the four children searching the grounds for chocolate treats, which were even hidden in the swimming pool! While Jennifer and Alex have spent the majority of their time at home in Miami during the lockdown, they took a trip to LA over the weekend to protest against racial injustice and police brutality as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The celebrity couple have enjoyed spending quality time with their family

The celebrity couple both shared photos from the event on Instagram, and J-Lo revealed how her twins Emme and Max had played a part in the march. While the pre-teens were not in attendance, they had made the signs for their mum and stepdad-to-be. One of the banners read "Black Lives Matter," while another referred to the heartbreaking words of George Floyd: "Calling All Mamas, all mamas were summoned when he called out for his mama." A third sign made reference to Jennifer's song, Let's Get Loud, and read: "Let's Get Loud for Black Lives Matter."

