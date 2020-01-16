Jennifer Lopez gives glimpse inside luxury home she shares with her twins and A-Rod J-Lo lives in New York with her twins Emme and Max and fiancé Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez was delighted to make it back in time to help her twins Emme and Max with their homework on Wednesday night, having been working all day rehearsing for her Super Bowl halftime performance next month. The star shared a lovely photo of herself lying in bed with her eleven-year-old twins as they did their homework. "Break from rehearsal for homework and snuggle time," she wrote in the caption. By sharing the picture, the Hustlers actress gave fans a glimpse inside her stunning New York apartment. The bedroom – which looked like it could be Emme's – featured floral wallpaper and a double bed with a green headrest, which was covered in fluffy cushions and a paisley print duvet cover.

Jennifer Lopez shared a photo inside her home with her twins Emme and Max

The Jenny from the Block singer has properties in New York, Bel Air and Miami, and lives with fiancé Alex Rodriguez, whose daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, split their time between their dad's house and their mum's, just as Max and Emme do. Jennifer shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and the pair have remained the best of friends since their divorce in 2011. They have been pictured at key events in their children's lives, such as school concerts. Marc shared a photo of the doting parents holding hands with Emme at her school in December and captioned it: "Nothing but love between us."

Jennifer and A-Rod with their children

J-Lo previously opened up about her relationship with Marc during an interview with People, where she described him as her "best friend". She said: "We're just in a really great place, and the kids get to spend time with the two of us more together and see us working together. [Remaining close is] just good for the whole family." She also told Ripa: "We share something very special in the kids, and we know that. We're there for them, and that's the main thing."

Jennifer's children are following in their parents' footsteps when it comes to performing too. During the star's It's My Birthday world tour in 2018, Emme came on stage to duet with her mum. Recalling the special moment, Jennifer told Entertainment Tonight: "I'm just looking at her and I'm just hoping and praying it all goes well. I got choked up and she was fine." Max also impressed with his singing skills at his mum's 50th birthday party in July. The pre-teen got up on stage to perform a solo hit, and received a standing ovation from Jennifer and his soon-to-be stepdad.

