Adele fights back tears in rare appearance for Grenfell memorial

Adele appeared via video link to lend her support to survivors of the Grenfell fire as part of a virtual memorial service in honour of the third anniversary of the tragedy. In the video, which was streamed on the Grenfell United YouTube page on Sunday evening, the singer was visibly emotional and at times seemed close to tears. She said: "Hello, it's Adele here. I want to send my love to all of you today and let you know that I'm thinking of you, as I always do.

"Even though we have to do this in the virtual world, it's still so important to mourn together and remember that night and reflect on where we are now and celebrate the lives that were lived before they were sadly taken that night. I think that this year more than ever there has never been a more appropriate time for us to truly exercise camaraderie and compassion and open-mindedness and persistence. Persistence for answers. Persistence for action."

WATCH: Royals pay tribute to Grenfell victims

Adele went on: "It's a scientific fact human beings are pack animals, we're not supposed to be left on our own, we need each other to survive. And that is something that I truly see in action in the Grenfell community. I've never been so moved and so inspired by a group of people before, your resilience is second to none.

"No one could expect anyone to have the amount of resilience you guys have, and your big hearts. "It's one of my proudest things to be involved in Grenfell United and to support your fight for true justice and for the protection of other people, I find that truly inspiring." After expressing her sadness that she couldn't gather with local residents in person, the star said that she felt that she would see them before the fourth anniversary.

Adele was visibly moved as she spoke at the virtual memorial

She finished by saying: "I miss you all, can't wait to see you all, thinking of you today. Stay safe and healthy." The hitmaker has been a dedicated supporter of Grenfell United since the fire in 2017 when she turned up with little fanfare to speak to the newly bereaved. The blaze was started by a kitchen fire on the fourth floor and spread quickly, with 72 people losing their lives.

During a concert shortly after the tragedy, Adele shared her frustration over the government's handling of Grenfell with her audience, telling them: "No information is getting through, people feel helpless. ‘No one knows what they’re doing down there, it’s chaos... The generous singer also shared that she was donating money to help the survivors.

