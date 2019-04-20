Adele announces split from husband of three years Simon Konecki The singer made a statement on Friday

Adele has announced that she has split from her husband of three years, Simon Konecki. A statement from the star's representative read: "Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy." The couple married in 2016 after five years of dating, and welcomed their son, six-year-old Angelo, in 2012. The wedding was kept secret, with Adele only announcing the news at the 2017 Grammys when she thanked her new husband.

Adele and Simon at the 2017 Grammy Awards

"I'm married! My husband, my son, you're the only reason I do it," she said at the time. She later spoke about the early days of falling in love to an Australian audience during a performance in March 2017, saying: "And I am addicted to that feeling. Obviously, I can not go through those feelings because I'm married now. I've found my next person."

The award-winning singer is well-known for being incredibly private about her relationships and personal life, and only rarely stepped out in public with Simon. Her spokespeople have confirmed that she will make no further comment on the separation.

In a rare interview with Vogue in 2016, Adele opened up about life as a parent and her bond with Simon. "[Angelo] makes me very proud of myself. When I became a parent, I felt like I was truly living. I had a purpose, where before I didn’t," she confessed. "I can't have any other junk in my head to worry about as well [as him]."

"When I met Simon I knew something was going to happen," she said, adding that he had helped her through her recovery following surgery on her vocal cords in 2011. Rumours are that Adele is set to release a new album in 2019 – and fans have defended her on social media after some speculated how the split would affect her songwriting. "Imagine ending a seven-year relationship that produced a child and the first thing that the world says is 'Yassss a new album!' Do better, world. Adele’s been good to you," one wrote on Twitter.