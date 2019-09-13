Adele files for divorce from husband Simon Konecki The Hello singer confirmed their split in April

Adele has filed for divorce from Simon Konecki, according to legal documents filed in the US. The divorce papers were lodged at a court in Los Angeles, five months after the Hello singer confirmed she and her husband had parted ways following three years of marriage.

The 31-year-old began dating Simon in 2011, and they welcomed their son Angelo together the following year. The pair mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye, but Adele publicly addressed their secret wedding during an acceptance speech at the 2017 Grammys. In her speech, she said: "Grammys, I appreciate it. The Academy, I love you. My manager, my husband and my son, you're the only reason I do it." She later spoke about the early days of falling in love to an Australian audience during a performance in March 2017, saying: "And I am addicted to that feeling. Obviously, I cannot go through those feelings because I'm married now. I've found my next person."

Adele has filed for divorce from Simon Konecki

Confirming the couple’s split in April, Adele’s representative said they remained "committed to raising their son together lovingly".

GALLERY: Celebrity breakups of 2019 so far

Since the breakup, Adele appears to have been focusing on having fun with friends, sharing photos of her summer break on Instagram, where she could be seen lounging on a private yacht and exploring the beautiful scenery at their holiday destination.

Adele recently shared photos from her summer break on Instagram

The 31-year-old has also unveiled her own weight loss transformation, with reports suggesting she had shed more than a stone after taking up Reformer Pilates with her close friend Ayda Field. Praising her friend’s "incredible" figure in July, Spice Girls singer Mel C said she had seen Adele in the gym, telling SiriusXM: "She was on the treadmill. She looks incredible, she is working out hard."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.