Alexandra Burke makes brave confession after being 'frightened' of speaking her truth

Alexandra Burke has posted an emotional video on Instagram in which she has opened up about her experience within the music industry as a Black woman.

The star, 31, began the 15-minute clip by revealing that she was "nervous" before explaining that it was not a "negative video".

"Please forgive me, I'm a little bit nervous because I've been wanting to make this video for a long time. I've just been a bit scared to do it," she said, before adding that she was "really frightened of speaking my truth."

Wanting to explain what the video was about, she clarified: "This is not a video to bash anyone, this isn't a negative video. This is simply me speaking about what I have been through in the past 11 years and finally feeling like I am not ashamed to speak about it. And that is a strong point for me."

The X Factor winner went on to state that she is "proud of being a Black woman, my culture, my heritage. I am proud of what my family has done, what they have sacrificed for us," before detailing her experience on the hit ITV show.

"The music industry is such a funny little place. I love signing, I love what I do but if it wasn't for the love that I have for music I definitely wouldn't be in this industry.

Alexandra won The X Factor back in 2008

"A few reasons are, when I won the X Factor I was told, 'Right, because you are Black, you are going to have to work 10 times harder than a white artist, because of the colour of your skin. You can't have braids, you can't have an afro, you can't have anything that basically is my identity, you have to have hair, for example, that appeals to white people so they can understand you better,'" she said, fighting back tears.

She added: "That was so hard to digest. I was told to bleach my skin, and that was something I refused to do."

As Alexandra became emotional, she continued to open up about the microaggressions she has experienced throughout the years including times she has been told to "smile more on Instagram because you come across aggressive".

The star later broke down in tears as she recalled her mother's death, which happened on the Strictly Come Dancing launch day. Alexandra, who finished runner-up on the show that year, detailed the tough three months she experienced as she was constantly labelled a diva by trolls.

Alexandra was partnered with Gorka Marquez

"How I got through it, now I look back and I have no idea, no idea. I don't even like thinking about that experience at all. But thankfully, my family and friends got me through it and the amazing fans that supported me."

Ending the emotional video, Alexandra told her more than 192,000 followers. "So anyone out there scared to speak your truth, speak your truth, that's all we've got. We have one life."