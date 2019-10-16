Alexandra Burke celebrates boyfriend's birthday following his cancer diagnosis Angus MacDonald was diagnosed with bowel cancer

It's been a trying few months, so it's no wonder Alexandra Burke made sure she marked her boyfriend Angus MacDonald's 27th birthday in style. The celebration comes just weeks after Angus confirmed he had been diagnosed with bowel cancer. According to MailOnline, the former X Factor winner wrote on Instagram on Wednesday: "It's your birthday!!! Happy birthday my lovely. Today is your day! Such a blessing... Another year older and wiser. You deserve nothing but the best. Never change. You beautiful soul. Xx." Angus added: "Thankful for another year... 27."

Alexandra Burke with Angus at Wimbledon this year

Last month, the Hull City footballer confirmed the news of his diagnosis on his own Instagram account. Alongside a snapshot of himself in his football kit, he told his followers: "This is not an easy post to write but life isn't always an easy road to navigate. The news broke today from my club that I have been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

"After a year on the sidelines and recently getting back into full training, returning to the pitch felt closer than ever, so this news has come as a complete shock and is hard to take and fully process. However, I am blessed to have fantastic family and friends and some very good people around me to help me get through this, as well as amazing teammates and staff at the club who have been with me all the way through the past year. I'm getting my head around this new challenge that lies ahead."

He concluded: "I will be ready to fight this head on, and I'm going to do whatever I can to get back to full heath and back on that pitch. I'm going to take a few days away from social media, and get some alone time with my nearest and dearest."

Alexandra and Angus went public with their romance in July, when they were pictured together at Wimbledon. The X Factor star had recently ended her engagement to fiancé Josh Ginnelly, first sparking speculation they had split when she deleted all photos of him from her Instagram account in June.

