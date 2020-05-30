Alexandra Burke took to Instagram on Saturday to share what might be the most flawless photo of the year so far. The former X Factor star could be seen in her back garden wearing a bright green bikini, and she looked absolutely out of this world. Alongside the sizzling photos, the talented singer wrote: "LOVE MY MELANIN."

Needless to say, the star's fans were quick to flock to the comment section of her post to let her know just how incredible she looked. "Girl I can't. This is everything," wrote one, with another adding: "Such a stunner OMG you're so beautiful." A third noted: "Wow you look absolutely gorgeous Alex."

Alexandra shared the photo on Instagram

Alexandra has been sharing many photos of herself during the lockdown period, revealing earlier in May that she was "bored in the house" and " in the house bored".

But the 31-year-old has kept busy by staying fit, which she revealed in March when she shared a photo of herself on a bicycle surrounded by trees, telling her followers that cycling has done her "a world of good mentally".

Alexandra explained in the caption: "I kid you not. I bought this bike like, seven-eight years ago! I’ve only ridden it once because I’m never usually home. Taking a ride on my bike for a little bit of exercise has done me the world of good mentally. At the moment, I’m reading more, reflecting and really thinking more without distraction. One day at a time guys... this won’t be forever..."

