Kate Garraway has understandably been keeping a low profile on social media over the past few weeks, as she continues to face the agonising wait on news of her husband Derek, who has been critically ill in hospital since March. On Father's Day, the Good Morning Britain star shared a heartfelt post, where she paid tribute to her husband, as well as her children's grandfathers, Gordon and Ken. In it, the TV presenter opened up about the reason she's been staying offline since her interview on GMB at the beginning of the month, revealing that she's been needing time following the emotional experience.

She wrote: "Am sorry have not posted recently. I just needed a little time. They were incredibly emotional experiences & to be honest left me with a range of feelings - gratitude to @itv & @janemoore for giving me the chance to let all who so touchingly care for Derek know what he is up against but also rather overwhelmed by the long road that lies ahead."

Kate shared a heartfelt tribute to Derek on Father's Day

Kate also reflected on the uncertainty of the future, but that she was keeping positive and forever grateful for the care Derek is receiving from the NHS. "Whatever happens next I’m afraid it IS going to be a long road, with an uncertain end that isn’t even nearly in sight right now. BUT. This week I am refocusing on hope that as a family we are going to pull together with the support of friends and get through everything come what may. Hope - because I know that the amazing people keeping Derek alive, stand shoulder to shoulder with me in NEVER giving up on him and, of course, hope that my wonderful Derek is going to keep fighting this and eventually start to slowly recover."

The GMB star has been keeping strong for her two children

Last weekend, Kate's good friend and GMB co-star Piers Morgan gave an update on Derek's condition in an emotional article for the Mail on Sunday. In it, Piers opened up about the heartbreaking conversation he had with the mother-of-two shortly after Derek was taken to hospital, and how Kate has since described the situation as a "living hell."

The TV personality recalled that he had phoned Kate as soon as he heard about Derek being taken to A&E, saying: "I phoned Kate immediately and we had a long, heart-rending conversation, one of many we've had since." While Kate has been incredibly brave and has been following her co-star's advice, the I'm a Celebrity star admitted to Piers recently that the situation was a "living hell."

She said: "I keep saying I can’t bear it, but then somehow do. It’s managing feelings and holding in the same moment your greatest hope, greatest fear and total uncertainty about which way it’s going to go – all the time. I don’t think I’ve ever loved him more or felt more at risk of losing him. But at least I still have hope, which lots of people have had taken away from them. I am going to watch Darkest Hour tonight, cry properly and fight back tomorrow."

