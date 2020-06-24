Kate Garraway has responded to a fan on social media after they gave the Good Morning Britain presenter some touching advice as her husband Derek Draper continues to battle with his health after being hospitalised with Covid-19.

MORE: Kate Garraway reveals emotional reason she's been spending time offline

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway explains how Piers Morgan helped her amid Derek's coronavirus battle

The message that Kate retweeted read: "Keep going with the messages he is hang on, for a reason, for you, the kids, he has to come back to you all and he will." It continued: "Try to watch the YouTube clip about Lincoln Hall, he explains about the stages of unconsciousness that he came back from. Big hugs xxx."

MORE: Kate Garraway sends sweet message to ITV co-star Eamonn Holmes

The mum-of-two then responded by saying "Thanks – will do xxx." Many of Kate's followers then took the opportunity to send their own message of support underneath the message. One person wrote: "Kate your such a wonderful person your husband Derek is holding on with your strength and ur kids he will pull though am sending you all my prayers and thoughts and sending you big hugs [sic]."

A second person added: "You really are an incredible person Kate! Thinking of you all and sending lots of love xxx," while a third wrote: "Kate, I think of you and your family often. I'm sending every ounce of love and goodwill I have, for your husband's recovery. So for the moment, just stay focussed and hold your kids close for now. God bless."

The emotional exchange comes soon after the 53-year-old updated her fans on Derek's health with a touch message on Father's Day. Posting a collage of pictures, the presenter wrote: "Thank you so much for all your kind messages of support after my interviews with GMB and The Sun a couple of weeks ago. Am sorry have not posted recently. I just needed a little time."

"Whatever happens next I’m afraid it IS going to be a long road, with an uncertain end that isn’t even nearly in sight right now. BUT. This week I am refocusing on hope that as a family we are going to pull together with the support of friends and get through everything come what may."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.