David Tennant and his wife Georgia have lots to celebrate thanks to their new show Staged hitting our television screens amid the ongoing lockdown. The couple, who have been married since 2011, posed for a gorgeous, rare selfie together to mark the release of episodes five and six - the final in the instalment - which can all be found on BBC iPlayer.

"Please tune into 'Staged' tonight at 12:05 (that may technically be tomorrow) on @bbcone for episodes five & six," wrote Georgia alongside the sweet snap. "Or if you have a regular body clock, children or fall asleep during 'Match of the Day' you can pop on over to @bbciplayer and catch them all."

Thanking their fans for tuning in each week, the actress continued: "Thank you from the bottom of our cookie jar (not a euphemism) for watching and for those of you non-UK types yet to see it, we are trying to get it to you as fast as we can."

"To celebrate, obviously, we are eating magnums (though David may have been in lockdown so long he's forgotten how they work)," she added. Fans rushed to applaud the actors on their latest project, with one writing: "I watched it all in one go and honestly it was the highlight of my lockdown, the four of you were absolutely brilliant! It will be nice to see you all working together again, maybe without the minor inconvenience of a pandemic."

Georgia shared this rare selfie with her partner

Staged is a six-part BBC sitcom about furloughed actors, led by David, Michael Sheen and Simon Evans. The official synopsis read: "David Tennant and Michael Sheen (playing themselves) were due to star in a production of Six Characters In Search Of An Author in the West End.

"The pandemic has put paid to that, but their director (Simon Evans - also playing himself) is determined not to let the opportunity pass him by. He knows how big a chance this is for him and turns his attention to cajoling his stars into rehearsing over the internet. All they need to do is read the first scene, but throughout the series they come up against a multitude of oppositional forces: distraction, boredom, home-schooling and their own egos."

The couple star in the BBC lockdown drama Staged

The drama has been a welcome surprise, seeing Georgia and David reunite on-screen. They met when she starred alongside him in the Doctor Who episode 'The Doctor's Daughter' in 2008. The couple are doting parents to eight-year-old Olive, six-year-old Wilfred, four-year-old Doris and seven-month-old Birdie. David adopted Georgia's 18-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.