David Tennant and his wife Georgia are making their most of some quality time together in lockdown. The couple, who are parents to five children, posed for a sweet snapshot together inside their family home, which Georgia shared on her Instagram account. The selfie shows David, 49, turning to rest his face against Georgia, who is looking ahead into the camera. The 35-year-old quipped in her caption: "Find someone you lets you pull focus. #andwhocanpulloffahairband #tuesdaytip." Georgia, 35, and David, 48, who have been married since 2011, are in lockdown with nine-year-old Olive, seven-year-old Wilfred, Doris, five, and baby Birdie, six months. David adopted Georgia's 18-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.

Earlier this month, Georgia treated fans to a very rare photo of Wilfred in honour of his seventh birthday. In her caption, the proud mum wrote: "Happy 7th Birthday to our darling Wilfred. A boy with a heart as big as his hair. #sospecialborisnamedhisbabyafteryou."

Georgia's fans were delighted to see a rare glimpse of the little boy. But it was Wilfred's hair that really got them talking! "Happy birthday to the one with the best hair! Definitely gets that from his mama!!" one wrote, while another noted: "People pay good money for that hair colour! Happy birthday Wilfred!" Many also remarked on the similarities between mother and son. "Wow, he's got amazing hair! Got your eyes too," one follower said, while a second added: "Damn! I thought he was you."

Just last month, Georgia suffered a hair-related parenting nightmare when she was forced to chop her daughter's locks after she got a toy tangled up on it. Sharing a photo on Instagram, Georgia's little one had her back to the camera with her hair completely frazzled and knotted. The toy can be seen in Georgia's hand with clumps of her daughter's hair wrapped in it. Captioning the snap, she wrote: "Hey, here’s your parenting tip for the day: An excellent toy but DON'T LET THEM BUNCH'N BUILD A HAT... Thankfully a quarter bob is the new quarantine look, FYI. #smallprintshouldbeBIGGER." It is not known which daughter is in the photo – either Olive or little Doris.