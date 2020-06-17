Georgia Tennant defends breastfeeding photo after it was removed from online The Doctor Who star recently appeared in BBC series Staged

Georgia Tennant has expressed her frustration after Facebook removed a picture of herself breastfeeding her baby daughter Birdie.

The photo itself, which appeared to be taken to promote her latest TV project with husband David Tennant called Staged, saw the doting mum at home gently tending to their little girl, who was born in October. After noticing that the picture had been removed, Georgia re-shared the snap on Instagram and said: "@facebook just removed this photo because it violated their policy on sexual images.

"Sort your [explicit] out @zuck or I'll come round there and squirt you in the eye." She also added the hashtags; #breastfeeding and #ifyouthinkthisissexualitmaybeyouthatistheissue? HELLO! has contacted a representative for Facebook for comment.

Fans of Georgia rushed to post comments, with many sympathising with the actress. "Since when is feeding a baby sexual I don’t understand the virtual world sometimes," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "This photo just shows one of the most natural things a woman’s body can do. Also one of the oldest things to ever exists. I definitely see nothing wrong with that! The issue is definitely them!"

Over the years, Facebook have been forced to update its nudity policy to clarify their stance on breastfeeding photos. On their Community Standards page, it states: "Our Nudity Policies have become more nuanced over time. We understand that nudity can be shared for a variety of reasons, including as a form of protest, to raise awareness about a cause or for educational or medical reasons. Where such intent is clear, we make allowances for the content."

The message continues: "For example, while we restrict some images of female breasts that include the nipple, we allow other images, including those depicting acts of protest, women actively engaged in breastfeeding and photos of post-mastectomy scarring. We also allow photographs of paintings, sculptures and other art that depicts nude figures."

Georgia, 35, has been married to David, 45, since 2011; they met when she starred alongside him in the Doctor Who episode 'The Doctor's Daughter' in 2008. The couple are also doting parents to eight-year-old Olive, six-year-old Wilfred and four-year-old Doris. David adopted Georgia's 18-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.