Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton delighted fans over the weekend after announcing the release of a new live performance video of their duet, Nobody But You. The song is from Blake's album, Fully Loaded: God's Country, and features footage of the couple's performances of the song during his concerts during his Friends and Heroes tour earlier this year before lockdown. The video montage has plenty of behind-the-scenes clips from the tour, including them holding hands as they head up to the stage, and taking shots while posing for a selfie backstage. Blake shared the footage on Instagram, alongside the caption: "#NobodyButYou (Live) is OUT NOW! And man, I am a lucky guy… @gwenstefani!"

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's duet has been released as a video

The celebrity couple met on the set of The Voice in 2014 and started dating after their respective marriages both ended in 2015. Blake was previously married to Miranda Lambert, while Gwen was married to Gavin Rossdale. The former couple share three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, who also have a close relationship with Blake.

On Father's Day, Gwen paid a sweet tribute to her boyfriend, where she thanked him for helping her to raise her sons. She wrote: "Happy Father's Day @blakeshelton thank you for helping me raise these boys!! We love you! G, K, Z, A x."

The celebrity couple met on The Voice and began dating in 2015

During the lockdown, Gwen and Blake have been isolating on his ranch in Oklahoma with the children, and last weekend the country singer was treated to a birthday party thrown by his doting girlfriend. The tropical-themed celebration saw everyone dress up in colourful shirts, and photos of Blake throughout the years were printed around the room.

The birthday boy was also presented with a show-stopping birthday cake in the shape of a tractor, which featured miniature figurines of him and Gwen sitting in it.

Gwen opened up about her relationship with Blake during an appearance on TODAY in September, revealing: "I just never thought in my wildest dreams, on paper, a cowboy and a ska-like girl from Anaheim would be hanging out, but it works perfect and we're just having so much fun, and we just feel so blessed to be at this point in our lives. And, I don't know, it is awkward to talk about it, actually, a little bit."

