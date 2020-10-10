Kelly Ripa shares glimpse inside ultra-chic bathroom at luxury New York townhouse The star's home is stunning

Kelly Ripa has the most incredible home in New York and she recently shared a glimpse inside the $27million property which boasts the most amazing bathroom.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star has posted several snaps inside her home and showcased a washroom which is fit for a king - and aparently a dog too.

Kelly shared a cute photo of herself giving her pet pooch a bath and in the process her fans could see the stylish area featuring white tiles and a walk-in shower room.

More pictures showed the star favours marble and beautiful silver taps. Her choice of lighting also leaves the barthroom looking bright and polished.

Kelly is currently living in the spacious Manhattan townhouse while her husband, Mark Consuelos, films his show, Riverdale, in Vancouver.

Although they're on a three-month countdown to when they'll be living under one roof again they've delighted fans with plenty of social media messages and videos too.

Kelly - who shares three children with Mark, Joaquin, 17, Lola, 19, and Michaels, 23 - recently rang in her 50th birthday and received beautiful tributes from her kids and husband.

Kelly's bathroom is impressive

The stunning property is the main residence for Kelly and Mark and is situated on the Upper East Side of Manhattan which is in close proximity to the studios where she films her show.

The home boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms and is the epitome of luxury living, but it's by far the only property they own.

The family spent most of the COVID-19 lockdown at their Hamptons mansion and were able to visit their holiday home in the Caribbean as well.

Kelly Ripa shared a glimpse inside her bathroom at home in New York

While Mark is away, he won't be slumming it either. He is staying in a luxury condo in Canada and he gave a little tour of the stunning pad on social media too.

The actor shared a glimpse inside the luxury property, featuring stylish furniture and wooden floorboards, as well as a breathtaking view of the city.

We wonder if her dog has his own bathroom?

The couple - who have been married for 24 years - can't wait to be together again and Mark paid tribute to his wife with several pictures of him and Kelly and captioned them: "1 month down...3 to go....missing my home team."

The couple's daughter Lola Consuelos was one of the first to respond to her dad's post, writing: "So cute, the best," alongside a love heart emoji.

