Gwen Stefani is a doting mum to three children, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. And on Sunday, her oldest son Kingston shared the sweetest tribute to his dad on Instagram. While the 14-year-old has a private account, his dad re-posted his son's message, which included a sweet photo of him as a toddler in his dad's arms. "Happy Father's Day dad, thanks for everything," he wrote in the caption.

Gwen and Gavin are also proud parents to sons Zuma, 11, and Apollo, six. The children split their time between their mum and dad, and also have a close relationship with Gwen's boyfriend Blake Shelton. Blake was also remembered on Father's Day, with Gwen paying tribute to the 44-year-old country singer on Instagram with a series of photos of him bonding with her sons. She wrote: "Happy Father's Day @blakeshelton thank you for helping me raise these boys!! We love you! G, K, Z, A x."

MORE: Gwen Stefani as a brunette has to be seen to be believed

Gwen Stefani's son Kingston shared the sweetest tribute to dad Gavin Rossdale

During the lockdown, Gwen and Blake have been isolating with the boys at his ranch in Oklahoma and celebrated the star's birthday over the weekend with a tropical-themed party. Blake was even treated to a special cake, featuring figurine versions of himself and Gwen on a tractor.

While Gwen is with her sons, Gavin is in LA, and recently admitted it was hard being away from them. Talking to Trunk Nation in April, he said: "I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma. They're on a 10,000 acre ranch. It's okay for now and that is a real big dilemma for parents with split custody. You're more mindful of like, I know who's around me – no one. And I know who's bringing me the corona – no one is.

READ: Jennifer Lopez's twins Emme and Max bond with Marc Anthony in new photo

Gwen with oldest two sons Kingston and Zuma

"But you send your kids out to someone else and they come back to you, and now you're prone to whoever they're with. It's a tricky one for all divorced parents." He added: "I miss them and they should be back. I haven't had them for ten days, 11 days and that's a long time. Normally I have them every five days. At first it was like, cool, you can be super selfish, play that guitar more. But now, I'm like, I kind of prefer it when they're around, actually."

As well as his three sons, Gavin is also dad to model Daisy Lowe. The model paid tribute to the singer on Father's Day, as well as Danny Goffey, who primarily raised her during her childhood. Alongside a photo of herself with Gavin and her brothers, Daisy wrote: "Happy Father’s Day dad @gavinrossdale thank you for being the worlds best feeder, the ultimate protector & a fountain of wisdom always. You’re also a real laugh! I love you more than words can express. Can’t wait to give you a rea-life cuddle."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.