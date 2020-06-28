Jennifer Aniston's fans spot star talking to mysterious guest at her home during lockdown The Friends actress is isolating at her home in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Aniston has been taking part in a number of video interviews during the lockdown, and recently joined her former Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow to chat about the hit sitcom from inside her home in Beverly Hills. The pair were interviewing each other for Variety's Actors on Actors, and in footage shared on the publication's YouTube channel, eagle-eyed fans noticed the Rachel Green actress looking away from the camera and smiling at a mysterious person, mouthing what looked like to be 'Thank you'. In the comments section, one fan wrote: "Can someone tell me if someone's quarantining with Jen? Look at 0.37 and 1.14."

In response, one person wrote: "There's probably an assistant, a lighting person, a tech person for setting up Zoom, a makeup artist etc," while another commented: "Probably her assistant." A third replied: "Maybe her dogs or her assistant."

During her chat with Lisa, the pair reminisced about their time on Friends ahead of the much-anticipated reunion, which has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Jennifer told her co-star that she can't wait for it to happen, saying: "I cannot wait. It's also strange to think it would have been shot and already aired and it would be a little speck in our memory."

Jennifer and Lisa also admitted that they still don't know when the reunion will take place, with Lisa revealing: "What we do know, we can't say. I think we're meant to be surprised be some things."

During the lockdown, Jennifer has also been enjoying watching some of the old Friends episodes, which are available to watch on streaming channels including Netflix and HBO Max.

The star is believed to be isolating alone at her home with her beloved pet dogs, and has been keeping in regular contact with her friends and family on Zoom.

The 51-year-old has the most amazing home to isolate it, and she's incredibly proud of it. Jennifer collaborated with designer Stephen Shadley to transform the 1970s property into the perfect Californian retreat.

She opened up about her residence to Architectural Digest, telling the publication: "The house has a rather glamorous, old-fashioned Hollywood quality. I can just imagine the Rat Pack stopping by; someone is playing the piano, and people are laughing in the next room."

She also described her home as a "big hug", adding: "It's like a big hug. People can get so distracted by static, I love the silence here."

