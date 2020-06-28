David Beckham reveals source of conflict with wife Victoria during lockdown David and Victoria Beckham have been married for 21 years

David Beckham and his wife, fashion designer Victoria, don't always see eye to eye about his style choices, as the retired footballer confessed on Sunday. The dad-of-four posed in a beautiful field full of wildflowers with the sun setting in the background.

He had a wry smile on his face and wore mustard cords, a green top, and a flat cap, accessorised with a very busy red, green, blue and yellow print cardigan. David leaned on a large wooden crook, which he was using as a walking stick. The 45-year-old captioned the photo: "Gorgeous day. @victoriabeckham not a massive fan of my cardi but personally I think it’s a good look."

His fellow former England player Phil Neville popped up in the comments to tease his friend, writing: "Adidas tracky for walks mate works as well." Most of David's followers took his side over Victoria's, however, commenting to let him know that they loved his look. Their comments included: "Style icon," and: "The best," while others expressed their approval by posting rows of fire and heart emojis.

Earlier this month, the star earned his fans' praise for wearing a fun outfit given to him by his daughter Harper, eight. The star posted a sweet snap of the pair wearing matching Friends sweatshirts, revealing that they are both huge fans of the iconic sitcom. The star captioned the photo: "Happy Sunday... How You Doin? @friends… Harper Seven knows how much I love Friends so surprised me with my hoodie this morning."

David proudly showed off his cardigan in the new photo

His fans were quick to share their delight – none more so than Courteney Cox, who played Monica on the show, who commented: "Awww so sweet!" David married fashion and beauty expert Victoria in 1999 and as well as Harper they share three older sons: Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15.

The couple is spending lockdown in their Cotswolds mansion with their three younger children while Brooklyn remains in New York with his girlfriend, Nicola Peltz. The luxurious home is surrounded by two acres of land and has its very own apple orchard, as well as a tennis court, plunge pool, steam room, sauna and relaxation room.

