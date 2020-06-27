David Beckham shares peek into beautifully wild Cotswolds garden Victoria Beckham's husband showed off the garden on Instagram

David Beckham often shares glimpses into his beautiful Cotswolds home, but it's less common for the superstar footballer to post photos of his garden.

But that all changed on Saturday, when the father-of-four enjoyed a glass of red wine in his beautiful outdoor space as he reminisced about the 90s.

WATCH: David Beckham revealed he is building bee hives for the garden at his Cotswolds home

Alongside a clip of his garden, David wrote: "Windy Saturday and reminiscing [about] Manchester in the 90s with the [Stone] Roses (we need another come back)."

David showed off his garden on Instagram

Directly in front of the camera David's glass of wine could be seen sitting on a rustic white table, and in the background lush fields of grass were visible.

The table was perched on gravel, and beyond it was chic stone paving. But most impressive of all were the billowing reeds that filled the garden, dotted with purple, yellow and white wildflowers.

The Beckhams' garden looks like something out of The Wind in the Willows!

David, his wife Victoria Beckham and three of their four children are currently isolating at their stunning barn conversion in the Cotswolds.

Since lockdown started, the family has shared numerous peeks into the jaw-dropping space.

As well as having stunning interiors with log-burning fires and exposed brick walls, the country retreat even has a pool, sauna and tennis court.

Earlier in the week, former Spice Girl Victoria shared a peek into her and David's bedroom for the first time, revealing that it has a rustic wooden theme, with a wooden bed frame and minimalist white linen bed sheets.

A large wooden lamp with a balloon-shaped base could also be seen on the bedside table. The room looks out onto the grounds of the property via glass windows with brown frames.

Judging by David's recent post, those are some seriously stunning grounds to look out onto!

