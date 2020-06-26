Victoria Beckham just wore her most casual outfit ever - and we're loving it The fashion designer can work any look

Victoria Beckham may be famed for her sophisticated style and bold colours, but that doesn't mean she's afraid to keep it casual.

The fashion designer looked incredible earlier this week in her most laid-back outfit yet. Victoria joined husband David for a country stroll and certainly dressed for the occasion.

Victoria Beckham looked amazing in her sportswear

Rocking a baseball cap from her Victoria Beckham Reebok collection, black slinky tank top and matching shorts, VB still managed to look incredible – and she didn't have a scrap of makeup on!

Reebox Victoria Beckham Tank Top, £45, Net A Porter

Victoria's collaboration with the sportswear brand is designed to take the wearer "from the gym to the street and back again". Speaking of the collection's design process last year, the former Spice Girl said: "The idea behind this collection was to mix the relaxed attitude of streetwear with the technical performance of sportswear, whilst staying true to the minimal aesthetic of my brand - and incorporating unisex pieces which was key for me when developing the collection."

Reebox Victoria Beckham Baseball Cap, £55, Selfridges

She continued: "Each piece is designed to flex, adapt and transition for the optimum workout, but it was also important that I created a something that is fashion-forward and can blend seamlessly into any wardrobe. These pieces can take you from the gym to the office, with the school run in between."

Commenting on how she hopes the collection is worn, the mum-of-four added: "I wanted a collection that works with a busy schedule like mine. The pieces have the technical ability that I need for the gym but are simple and adaptable enough to work with my lifestyle and I have personally wear-tested each performance piece during workouts."

