David Beckham shares sweet tribute to daughter Harper during lockdown

David Beckham shared the loveliest photo of his eight-year-old daughter Harper Seven to Instagram on Sunday. The snap, which appeared to have been taken during a walk in the country, showed his youngest child standing by a lake or river, clutching a small bunch of daisies. The young girl, who is fast overtaking her mum Victoria in the fashion stakes, wore a sweet white and pink floral dress with short frilled sleeves and beamed at the camera. Her long brown hair was tied back in plaits.

The doting dad-of-four captioned the cute picture: "Pretty Girl #HarperSeven," adding a yellow heart emoji. One of the first to comment was hairdresser Ken Paves, who is one of Harper's godparents, alongside actress Eva Longoria, a long-time friend of Victoria's. Retired footballer Robbie Keane also responded, posting a red heart emoji. David's other followers soon shared their approval for the sweet snapshot, with their comments including: "She's so cute," "Hello Angel, happy Sunday," and: "Lovely girl."

David posted the cute photo of his only daughter to Instagram

David married fashion designer Victoria in 1999 and as well as Harper they share three older sons: Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15. The couple is spending lockdown in their Cotswolds mansion with their three younger children while Brooklyn remains in New York with his girlfriend, actress Nicola Peltz. David and Harper are very close and the 45-year-old often shares photos of himself spending quality time with his daughter.

Last weekend, he posted a sweet snap of the pair wearing matching Friends sweatshirts, revealing that they are both huge fans of the iconic sitcom. The star captioned the photo: "Happy Sunday... How You Doin? @friends… Harper Seven knows how much I love Friends so surprised me with my hoodie this morning." His fans were quick to share their delight in the pair's matching outfits – none more so than one of the show's stars, Courteney Cox, who commented: "Awww so sweet!"

